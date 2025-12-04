Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

MIMHC aims to train over 100 mental health first aiders in 2026

MIMHC aims to train over 100 mental health first aiders in 2026
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 4, 2025
Updated:
December 4, 2025
The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) Foundation aims to train more than 100 accredited mental health first aiders across the sector as part of its 2026 programme.

The initiative will see fully funded two-day mental health first aider training sessions delivered, with the sessions for the first four regions taking place from February 2026.

This is made possible through the sponsorship of theNiall Stringer Foundation, whose support has been “instrumental” in allowing the MIMHC to scale the “reach and impact of its work”.

Further details on training dates, host regions and participant registration will be released shortly.

Jason Berry (pictured), co-founder of the MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, commented: “2026 marks a turning point for our industry. Awareness is important, but action changes lives.

“By training over 100 mental health first aiders, we are equipping firms with the skills, confidence and early-intervention capability that genuinely protects wellbeing in the workplace.”

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Rob Jupp, co-founder of the MIMHC and trustee of the Niall Stringer Foundation, said: “This training is deeply personal and incredibly important. As both a co-founder of MIMHC and a trustee of the Niall Stringer Foundation, I’ve seen first-hand the difference early support can make when someone is struggling.

“The investment we are making into MHFA training represents a real step forward – one that goes beyond talking about mental health and instead gives our industry the practical tools to intervene early, support compassionately, and ultimately save lives.

“The Niall Stringer Foundation is proud to stand behind this initiative, and 2026 will be the year we turn collective care into collective action.”

The MIMHC programme for next year includes a monthly run club, which will run on the first Thursday of the month with connections across London, Manchester and expanding regions.

There is also a monthly book club, a Walk & Talk month in May, leadership and wellbeing webinars, and a mortgage mates/protection pals and MIMHC ambassador programme launching in July.

There is also the annual MIMHC lunch in October and the MIMHC Summit in November.

Related
View All

News

Nationwide’s lowest rate is now 3.58%, cheapest since 2022

Nationwide’s lowest rate is now 3.58%, cheapest since 2022

News

Over a quarter of limited company landlords plan to increase portfolio

Over a quarter of limited company landlords plan to increase portfolio

News

First Mortgage enters London market via KFH Financial Services mortgage division acquisition

First Mortgage enters London market via KFH Financial Services mortgage division acquisition

News

Leeds BS appoints Cairns as CFO as Conroy departs

Leeds BS appoints Cairns as CFO as Conroy departs

View All
Tags:
mental health
mental health first aider
MIMHC
Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter
Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/