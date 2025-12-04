MIMHC aims to train over 100 mental health first aiders in 2026

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) Foundation aims to train more than 100 accredited mental health first aiders across the sector as part of its 2026 programme.

The initiative will see fully funded two-day mental health first aider training sessions delivered, with the sessions for the first four regions taking place from February 2026.

This is made possible through the sponsorship of theNiall Stringer Foundation, whose support has been “instrumental” in allowing the MIMHC to scale the “reach and impact of its work”.

Further details on training dates, host regions and participant registration will be released shortly.

Jason Berry (pictured), co-founder of the MIMHC and group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance, commented: “2026 marks a turning point for our industry. Awareness is important, but action changes lives.

“By training over 100 mental health first aiders, we are equipping firms with the skills, confidence and early-intervention capability that genuinely protects wellbeing in the workplace.”

Rob Jupp, co-founder of the MIMHC and trustee of the Niall Stringer Foundation, said: “This training is deeply personal and incredibly important. As both a co-founder of MIMHC and a trustee of the Niall Stringer Foundation, I’ve seen first-hand the difference early support can make when someone is struggling.

“The investment we are making into MHFA training represents a real step forward – one that goes beyond talking about mental health and instead gives our industry the practical tools to intervene early, support compassionately, and ultimately save lives.

“The Niall Stringer Foundation is proud to stand behind this initiative, and 2026 will be the year we turn collective care into collective action.”

The MIMHC programme for next year includes a monthly run club, which will run on the first Thursday of the month with connections across London, Manchester and expanding regions.

There is also a monthly book club, a Walk & Talk month in May, leadership and wellbeing webinars, and a mortgage mates/protection pals and MIMHC ambassador programme launching in July.

There is also the annual MIMHC lunch in October and the MIMHC Summit in November.