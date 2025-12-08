Land Registry makes more information available to speed up conveyancing

HM Land Registry will publish avoidable requisitions data to help improve transparency and speed up housing transactions.

The organisation said this would help conveyancers reduce delays by providing information that could be easily resolved.

Avoidable requisitions are requests for information regarding errors and omissions in applications caused by human error, such as unexplained name variations, incorrect fees, incomplete forms and no address for service provided.

HM Land Registry began updating its Digital Registration Service earlier this year to reduce simple errors and said “significant progress” had been made over the last six months. The organisation said that now, 29% of professionals had seen a fall in avoidable requisitions, while a fifth had a rate of under 1%, compared to 17% a year ago. Some 58% of professionals had rates below 5%.

However, HM Land Registry said that with the highest avoidable requisition rates at over 28%, there was still work to do.

HM Land Registry will continue to deploy automated digital checks to stop errors at the source and offer free training to reduce mistakes.

The organisation will also enhance its processes by training staff to improve transparency and consistency in the requisitions raised. Further, it provides more information around application quality to give conveyancers and law firms more insight into how they can improve applications and reduce delays.

Iain Banfield, interim chief executive and chief land registrar, said: “Firms have told us they want clearer insight into where they can improve, and this dataset provides that. The progress we’ve seen over the past six months shows what is possible when we work together.

“There is still more to do, but these results demonstrate real momentum and a shared commitment to reducing delays for our customers and their clients. We thank all our customers for their efforts and look forward to continuing this progress together.”

Sheila Kumar, chief executive of the Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC), added: “It is clear that the focus on requisition rates and improving title application quality is already having a positive impact for homebuyers and the property industry.

“The CLC will continue to work with HM Land Registry to ensure conveyancers have the information and training they need to continue this progress.

“Timely and high-quality title applications are the vital final step in conveyancing, protecting clients and lenders, and we urge all CLC lawyers to make use of the HM Land Registry practice guides and training hub.”