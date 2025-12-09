Create Account
News

Halifax tweaks rates; BM Solutions launches ERC-free trackers – round-up

Halifax tweaks rates; BM Solutions launches ERC-free trackers – round-up
Shekina Tuahene
December 9, 2025
December 9, 2025
Halifax has revised its mortgage rates with some reductions and some increases.

For homemovers and first-time buyers, reductions of up to 0.17% will be made to two-year fixed rates, while three-year fixed rates will be lowered by up to 0.13%. 

Among its remortgages, Halifax will cut rates across two-year fixes with a £1,999 fee by as much as 0.11%. 

As for increases, two-year fixed remortgages with no fee and £999 fees will be raised by up to 0.12%, while increases of up to 0.15% will be made to selected five-year fixed rates. 

Rate hikes have also been applied to Halifax’s product transfer and further advances, with two-year fixed rates going up by as much as 0.12% and five-year fixed rates by as much as 0.15%. 

Rate changes will be effective from 10 December. 

BM Solutions adds ERC-free trackers to BTL and LTB 

BM Solutions, the buy-to-let (BTL) brand of Halifax parent Lloyds Banking Group (LBG), has added two-year trackers with no early repayment charges (ERCs) to its personal BTL and let to buy (LTB) offering. 

The products also have a 1% fee. 

These new products will replace its previous two-year trackers with an ERC and £1,499 fee, which have been withdrawn from the BM Solutions offering. 

For BTL purchase, the two-year tracker at 65% loan to value (LTV) has a rate of 4.45% or 4.65% up to 75% LTV. The remortgage equivalents have corresponding rates. 

Loans from £25,000 to £1m are available up to 65% LTV, or up to £2m at 75% LTV. 

BM Solutions has also replaced its existing product transfer and further advance rates with a £1,499 fee with deals with no fee. Pricing in this range is tailored to borrowers. 

Leigh Church, head of BM Solutions, said: “We’re really pleased to be launching these new tracker mortgages to the BTL and LTB markets. They enhance our intermediary-specific product range and demonstrate our continued support for landlords.” 

