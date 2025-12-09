Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Investec trims mortgage rates for HNW borrowers

Investec trims mortgage rates for HNW borrowers
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 9, 2025
Updated:
December 9, 2025
Investec has lowered mortgages available to high-net-worth (HNW) borrowers for residential and buy-to-let (BTL) purposes.

Investec has adjusted its fixed and tracker rates by 0.2%, and the two-year fixed residential rates now start from 4.25% and BTL from 4.65%. 

Its three- and four-year fixed rates have been lowered by 0.15%, starting from 4.3%, while five-year fixes have been cut by 0.05%, to start at 4.35%. 

Its tracker rates have been reduced by 0.05% to begin at 0.75% above the base rate. 

Investec said the changes came after the announcements in the Autumn Budget, which gave HNW borrowers the certainty they needed. It said now that tax policies had been made for the future, borrower hesitation had faded, and buyers could be encouraged back to the market. 

Peter Izard (pictured), head of intermediary business development at Investec Bank, said: “We are pleased to announce our latest rate reductions, introduced at a time when clarity is returning to the market and clients are increasingly ready to take advantage of improved conditions.

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

“These changes reflect our commitment to working closely with brokers, ensuring they have competitive pricing and the highest levels of support as their clients re-enter the market. Combined with our bespoke underwriting and speed of decision-making, these enhancements continue to deliver an out-of-the-ordinary experience for both brokers and their clients.” 

Investec lends up to £10m on fixed and variable mortgage terms of 2-5 years, with capital repayment, interest-only and part and part options. Borrowers are assessed on their full financial profiles, not just salary, and Investec will lend up to 95% loan to value (LTV). 

Related
View All

News

OneDome eyeing 120,000 transactions a year with growth via recruitment and acquisition, CEO says

OneDome eyeing 120,000 transactions a year with growth via recruitment and acquisition, CEO says

News

Halifax tweaks rates; BM Solutions launches ERC-free trackers – round-up

Halifax tweaks rates; BM Solutions launches ERC-free trackers – round-up

News

Long-term fix lender Perenna responds to demand with five-year mortgage launch

Long-term fix lender Perenna responds to demand with five-year mortgage launch

News

Gen H cuts mortgage rates by up to 25bps

Gen H cuts mortgage rates by up to 25bps

View All
Tags:
high net worth
high net worth individual
Investec

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/