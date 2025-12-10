ColCap UK surpasses £1bn in BTL assets

ColCap Financial UK, parent company of specialist lender Molo, has exceeded £1bn in assets under management.

The company has achieved this goal three years after entering the UK market, and it said this reflected the strong demand for Molo’s buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage proposition.

Molo provides products to landlords in the UK and overseas and distributes these through its broker channel.

The assets under management comprise Molo’s BTL mortgages and a third-party forward-flow programme.

Last month, Molo and ColCap UK completed a second securitisation, Molossus BTL 2025-1, which has strengthened and diversified its funding platform.

Matt Kimber, CEO of ColCap UK and Molo, said: “Surpassing £1bn in assets under management is a defining moment for the business and demonstrates the strength of our model and the growing opportunity in the specialist BTL market. We have clear plans in place to build on this momentum in 2026.”

Paolo Tanca, treasurer at ColCap UK, added: “Reaching this milestone reflects the strength of our funding arrangements and our expanding forward-flow programme, giving us the capacity to scale efficiently and sustainably.”