Skipton International adds deals and cuts minimum loan size

Anna Sagar
December 10, 2025
December 10, 2025
Skipton International has added “highly competitive” three- and five-year fixed rates and lowered its minimum loan size to make UK property investment “even more accessible”.

The lender, which is part of Skipton Group, said the three-year fixed rates will be priced from 4.99%, while the five-year fixed rates start from 4.89%.

The minimum loan size has also been lowered from £200,000 to £150,000.

Lorraine Wright, senior mortgage sales manager at Skipton International, said: “Expat customers often tell us that finding a lender who truly understands their situation can be difficult. Our approach is personal and transparent.

“We take a no-nonsense approach to communication and give customers direct access to real people who understand the market. It’s about removing complexity and giving our clients confidence from the start.”

Skipton International offers a range of mortgage options for Guernsey and Jersey residents, along with UK buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages available in England, Wales and mainland Scotland to expats and non-UK nationals who are resident outside of the UK.

Earlier this year, Skipton International announced Susan Fouquier as its chief executive, subject to regulatory approval.

