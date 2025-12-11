Nationwide CEO Dame Debbie Crosbie to become Women in Finance Champion

The Chancellor has appointed Dame Debbie Crosbie as the Women in Finance Champion, taking over from Dame Amanda Blanc, Aviva's CEO.

Blanc has been in the role for around five years, and during her tenure, senior female representation in key finance roles jumped from 32% to 36%.

Blanc also developed a blueprint for change, advocated for women in under-represented spaces like tech, strengthened the talent pipeline via the Mirror Taskforce for mid-level women, and convened leaders at the Women in Finance Climate Action Group for COP26 and the Accountable Executive Taskforce.

Crosbie (pictured) will take up the Women in Finance Champion role on 1 January 2026.

She has been Nationwide’s CEO since 2022 and was previously TSB’s CEO between 2019 and 2022. Crosbie also worked at Clydesdale and Yorkshire Banks for around 20 years, and as acting CEO, she led preparation for the demerger and subsequent IPO.

In the role, she will “continue to drive momentum” in the Women Finance Charter, which covers over 440 firms and aims to improve the representation of women in senior leadership, along with boosting productivity and growth in financial services.

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “When I became Chancellor, I said my time in office would be a success if more young women and girls knew there should be no ceiling on their ambition and no limit to what they can achieve.

“The Women in Finance Charter is a key tool to achieve that progress. I thank Amanda for her exceptional leadership over the past five years, and look forward to working with Debbie as she takes on the mantle.”

Dame Amanda Blanc added: “I am incredibly proud of the progress made during my time as Women in Finance Champion.

“There is still plenty more to do to reach parity and I know that Debbie will be a powerful driving force in bringing about further progress and ensuring even more talented women are given the opportunities they deserve to thrive and lead.”

Dame Debbie Crosbie said: “When women succeed in business, they inspire the next generation and ensure economic growth is sustainable and inclusive. The charter is key to driving even more growth in financial services and harnessing all of the sector’s skills and talents. I look forward to building on the excellent progress made by Amanda, and working with the Chancellor and across our industry to encourage even more growth and progress.”