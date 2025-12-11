Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Poll: Brokers, what are your business priorities for 2026?

Poll: Brokers, what are your business priorities for 2026?
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 11, 2025
Updated:
December 11, 2025
As we come to the end of the rollercoaster year that was 2025, we want to get a better idea of what brokers are prioritising in 2026.

UK Finance forecast that gross mortgage lending in 2025 would rise by 11% year-on-year to £260bn, with external remortgage and internal product transfers seeing the most significant growth.

The past year has seen some bumps and starts in mortgage lending activity, with gross lending hitting £77.6bn in Q1, but falling to £58.8bn in Q2 and then reaching £80.4bn in Q3.

While sticky inflation, concerns around the Autumn Budget and economic uncertainty have led to some dips in lending, improvements in affordability, the increased use (or talk) of artificial intelligence (AI) and more borrowers coming off ultra-low fixed rates have had their impact on the market.

Looking at the year ahead, there are several headwinds and opportunities for brokers to manage.

So, Mortgage Solutions wants to hear from brokers on how they are looking to maximise their potential in 2026.

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

To take part in the poll, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/latest-poll/

Related
View All

News

FCA aims to publish next steps for Mortgage Rule Review this month

FCA to publish next steps for Mortgage Rule Review this month

News

Nationwide CEO Dame Debbie Crosbie to become Women in Finance champion

Nationwide CEO Dame Debbie Crosbie to become Women in Finance Champion

News

Stamp duty receipts jump a fifth to £13.9bn in 2024-25 – HMRC

Stamp duty receipts jump a fifth to £13.9bn in 2024-25 – HMRC

News

Homes England unveils five-year strategic plan and investment roadmap

Homes England unveils five-year strategic plan and investment roadmap

View All
Tags:
Broker
mortgage broker
Poll

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/