Poll: Brokers, what are your business priorities for 2026?

As we come to the end of the rollercoaster year that was 2025, we want to get a better idea of what brokers are prioritising in 2026.

UK Finance forecast that gross mortgage lending in 2025 would rise by 11% year-on-year to £260bn, with external remortgage and internal product transfers seeing the most significant growth.

The past year has seen some bumps and starts in mortgage lending activity, with gross lending hitting £77.6bn in Q1, but falling to £58.8bn in Q2 and then reaching £80.4bn in Q3.

While sticky inflation, concerns around the Autumn Budget and economic uncertainty have led to some dips in lending, improvements in affordability, the increased use (or talk) of artificial intelligence (AI) and more borrowers coming off ultra-low fixed rates have had their impact on the market.

Looking at the year ahead, there are several headwinds and opportunities for brokers to manage.

So, Mortgage Solutions wants to hear from brokers on how they are looking to maximise their potential in 2026.

