AI 'helps' but brokers still 'central to home buying process' – Star Letter 12/12/2025

AI ‘helps’ but brokers still ‘central to home buying process' – Star Letter 12/12/2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 12, 2025
Updated:
December 12, 2025
Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comments come in response to: Nearly two-thirds of borrowers say brokers are vital to get through home buying process, survey finds.

The Broker Perception Barometer report from Santander found that around 65% of mortgage holders said they couldn’t go through the home buying process without the support of a broker.

Many cited saving money and time, helping navigate taxes and changing rates, and emotional support as key factors of broker service.

Steve Jacob, mortgage and protection adviser at The Mortgage Experts, said: “Two key takeaways from this article are whilst AI helps, the broker remains central within the home buying process.

“The other takeaway is that improved options mean that education around affordability will be key in 2026.”

Instant Mortgage Solutions added: “Great to see the value of brokers being recognised.”

These comments are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions or Specialist Lending Solutions.

