Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Zephyr increases proc fees and cuts rates

Zephyr increases proc fees and cuts rates
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 12, 2025
Updated:
December 12, 2025
Zephyr Homeloans has increased proc fees for brokers from 0.5% to 0.7% gross.

The buy-to-let (BTL) lender has also lowered rates on all its five-year fixed rates by 0.1%. 

Following the reduction, the lender will offer 4.24% on a five-year fixed standard product up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 7% fee. 

It also has a two-year fixed standard product with similar features, priced at 2.39%. 

Further, Zephyr Homeloans will add limited-edition products with a 5% fee, with pricing starting from 3.04% for a two-year fix and 4.5% for a five-year fix. 

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said the limited-edition mortgage products aimed to provide additional savings for landlords. 

Big Autumn Budget Debate – what the Budget means for brokers and the economy
Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market

Sponsored by Aldermore

He added: “We are constantly striving to find better ways to provide more affordable options for landlords, as well as enhancing our proposition for brokers.”

Last month, the firm cut rates for large houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/12/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 12/12/2025

News

AI ‘helps’ but brokers still ‘central to home buying process' – Star Letter 12/12/2025

AI ‘helps’ but brokers still ‘central to home buying process’ – Star Letter 12/12/2025

News

TSB cuts PT and additional borrowing rates; CHL adds high-LTV options – round-up

TSB cuts PT and additional borrowing rates; CHL adds high-LTV options – round-up

News

FCA fines Nationwide £44m for failings in financial crime controls

FCA fines Nationwide £44m for failings in financial crime controls

View All
Tags:
buy to let
proc fees
Zephyr Homeloans

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/