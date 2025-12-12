Zephyr increases proc fees and cuts rates

Zephyr Homeloans has increased proc fees for brokers from 0.5% to 0.7% gross.

The buy-to-let (BTL) lender has also lowered rates on all its five-year fixed rates by 0.1%.

Following the reduction, the lender will offer 4.24% on a five-year fixed standard product up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 7% fee.

It also has a two-year fixed standard product with similar features, priced at 2.39%.

Further, Zephyr Homeloans will add limited-edition products with a 5% fee, with pricing starting from 3.04% for a two-year fix and 4.5% for a five-year fix.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said the limited-edition mortgage products aimed to provide additional savings for landlords.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 4 – Budget 2025: Landlords feel the heat, brokers to steer the market Sponsored by Aldermore

He added: “We are constantly striving to find better ways to provide more affordable options for landlords, as well as enhancing our proposition for brokers.”

Last month, the firm cut rates for large houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).