2026 will be about ‘evolving proposition’, NatWest’s Edwards says

NatWest’s performance this year has been strong, with the addition of key strands to the proposition, and next year will focus on evolving that further, its head of intermediary distribution has said.

Speaking to this publication, Nadine Edwards (pictured), head of intermediary distribution at NatWest, said some of the “biggest areas” for the business this year had been the launch of the Family-Backed mortgage, which she said had been “particularly well-received”.

“This has given us a view on the evolving landscape of customers and how they want to get onto the property ladder, and what support is available for them, outside of saving for your own deposit or maybe getting a gifted deposit, for example, from family members, so that’s been definitely a standout for us,” she added.

Another standout area is new build and shared ownership, with the lender expanding its loan-to-value (LTV) segments in the former and launching into the latter earlier this year.

From a buy-to-let (BTL) perspective, she said the key areas the bank had focused on this year were affordability and entering the more specialist landlord space through its partnership with Landbay.

“We’ve grown across all of the segments, and in 2026, it is all about continuing to evolve our proposition with our brokers and partners and how we evolve those propositions so that we’re across a broad spectrum of the market,” she noted.

Edwards added that it would also be monitoring its applications and “looking at how we can really select speed and certainty using technology and the platforms that we’ve got to help brokers and their customers get an outcome quicker”.

Its Family-Backed mortgage is not just used by parents and children.

Digging into the Family-Backed mortgage, which NatWest launched earlier this year, it’s a joint mortgage where one person owns the property but someone else can be added to boost affordability. Both parties are responsible for mortgage payments when taking out a Family-Backed mortgage.

Edwards said it was not just being used by parents supporting children.

“I think there’s maybe a perception that it has to be related to potentially a parent helping a child, but we’ve not necessarily seen that. We’ve seen children helping parents, as an example. We’ve seen friends and siblings helping each other as well.

“It’s been an opportunity for us to look at how the customers’ landscape has changed and looking at the perception versus reality of how customers are looking to transact, to enable them to get onto the property ladder and buy a home,” she noted.

Edwards said the Family-Backed mortgage – alongside other schemes like shared ownership – is “giving people that opportunity”.

“There’s lots of flexibility in our proposition to help customers. It has always been perceived that you need parents or close family members to gift you money, but you don’t necessarily need to do that, you could use the support of your sibling or friend or whatever it is that you decide to do to help get onto that property ladder,” she noted.

Key criteria from NatWest are allowing gifted deposits from anybody, and it can be a loan as well, and allowing shared ownership staircasing.

“We’ll continue to look at that proposition. It’s still relatively new, but we are seeing the uptake, and obviously that it’s been received particularly well, and then looking at how do we evolve that based on what we’re seeing into next year?”

Shared ownership entry is a ‘big win’ for NatWest

Looking at shared ownership, Edwards said it was a “big win” for NatWest “to celebrate”.

“Shared ownership, for me particularly, is an opportunity again that enables more customers to get onto the ladder with a much smaller deposit based on [the] percentage of their share that they’re obviously looking to purchase,” she noted.

Edwards added that staircasing allows customers to “purchase more of the property as well”.

“I think it just opens up more opportunities for customers that do particularly want to get onto the ladder and then obviously flex in terms of their ownership element of it.

“From a broker perspective, from a market perspective, it’s been really well-received and we have had some positive conversations, and it brings together all the changes we’ve made over 2025, again, to help more customers achieve their homeownership goals. It is definitely an exciting opportunity for us to be part of the shared ownership conversation,” she said.

‘Brokers and customers are at the heart of what we do’

Going into 2026, Edwards said it would be a big year for her personally, as she will have been in her role for around 12 months.

“For me, a big part of NatWest Intermediaries is how we work really closely with our partners, our brokers and their customers to make sure that we’re collaborating, they understand how we can support them and their customers, both from a proposition perspective and from a service perspective.

“So, that means getting to know our teams and who they can contact. We’ve got teams that are available during the day, both from a live talk and telephony perspective. We’ve enhanced our website to make the information more accessible and easier to find, and we’re starting to work with the team to think about how we manage the messages in different ways,” she said.

Edwards pointed to its NatWest LinkedIn intermediary page, which offers brokers information on the “proposition and how to work with us and who we are”.

“I want them [brokers] to start to get to know the team more, so you’ll start to see a lot more of that interaction next year as well,” she said.

“For me, brokers and the customers [are] at the heart of what we do. I’ve worked as a broker, and I’ve come across to this side over the last number of years and I genuinely think they do their very best for their customers.

“Ultimately, what we’re here to do is to support them, so the customer is really important – as is the broker. I think it’s looking at how we can then work more closely with brokers into next year – to think about how we enhance all the propositions that we’ve got, understand fully how we can support their customers, how we can help them to get cases through and also to help them get clear and concise answers on who they need to speak to and who the team is that will support them.

“We know homeownership aspiration [in the] UK is still really strong, so let’s be at the forefront of that with our brokers and their partners,” Edwards concluded.