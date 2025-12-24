Create Account
2025 in pictures

Anna Sagar
December 24, 2025
December 24, 2025
A year of market shifts and industry milestones, here’s a visual look back at the past 12 months.

We have brought together the photos from our events this year, from conferences to awards.

Thank you to all our sponsors and those who attended, and we look forward to seeing you next year.

To find out more about our upcoming events, follow this link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/

The Later Life Lending Awards 2025 in pictures

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Highlights of The Specialist Lending Event 2025

The Scottish Green Home Finance Summit 2025 in pictures

The Buy to Event 2025 in pictures

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2025 in pictures

L&G Mortgage Club Awards 2025 – in photos

AMI Dinner 2025 – the night in pictures

The British Mortgage Awards 2025 – the night’s photos

Unseen photos from the British Mortgage Awards 2025

The 2025 IMLA dinner – all the night’s photos

Photo highlights from the British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2025

Season’s greetings and a happy new year!

The top mortgage stories and interviews of 2025

Top 10 most read mortgage stories of 2025

Two-thirds of landlords still plan growth despite post-Budget uncertainty – Lendlord

