The top mortgage stories and interviews of 2025

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
December 24, 2025
Updated:
December 24, 2025
A lot has happened in the UK mortgage market this year.

From people and company moves to acquisitions and mergers, regulatory changes and new legislation, there have been many events worth talking about.

Mortgage Solutions has handpicked the features, analyses and interviews from 2025 that we believe outline some of the most significant developments and discussion points of the year.

 

Exclusive: Mortgage adviser numbers fall 11% YOY with recruitment and retirement key issues

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Exclusive: Most brokers charging no fees but small rise in ‘modest fees’

Expat BTL market is ‘resilient’ and growing – analysis

Return of interest-only could be answer to mortgage affordability constraints, debates industry

Exclusive interview: Simplified mortgage rules will not change the adviser-client relationship, says FCA’s Aladhal

Santander has been ‘quiet’ but is back with ‘big growth’ plans, says Morris

Improvement in BTL product choice positive but affordability still a ‘hurdle’, brokers say

OneDome’s Mortgage Intelligence deal could be sign of further consolidation and networks will need to ‘sharpen’ propositions

Mainstream advisers should at least be curious about equity release, says Pure Retirement’s Burman

Exclusive: Closed-book lenders ‘ruthlessly’ repossessing homes, mortgage prisoners claim, as FOI shows 50k fall in borrowers

Exclusive: Over 104,000 Help to Buy accounts set to come to end of interest-free period by 2030

Eyes on new-build mortgage lending as more innovation expected to hit market

From ‘regulatory gatekeepers’ to strategic partners: The evolution of mortgage networks

It’s important that Nationwide listens to brokers as the ‘modern mutual’ grows – Thompson

2025
mortgage stories

