Top 10 most read blogs for 2025

Mortgage Solutions has collated the most popular articles written by industry professionals in the sector this year. Thank you to all who contribute to this publication.
Have ideas that you think the market should know about? Trends you want to call out for 2026? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk
The mortgage broker’s exit dilemma: Why most firms are unsellable (and how to build one that isn’t) – Flavin
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market
Sponsored by Aldermore
Will new FCA regulation ruin the broker market? – Krampah-Williams
Ideology over outcomes? Why the FCA might need to pause and reflect – Hunt
Five essential tips for a smooth limited company BTL mortgage application – Wilde
Buy to let is back on a positive path after a shaky start to the year – Armstrong
Forcing brokers to put work before their personal lives is unjust – Hunt
Ironically, the BoE’s decision to hold rates could see firms finish strongly this year – Clifford
The FCA must clear the path for advisers to give older borrowers the advice they deserve – Harris