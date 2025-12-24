Create Account
Top 10 most read blogs for 2025

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 24, 2025
Updated:
December 23, 2025
From affordability and buy to let (BTL) to later life lending and regulation, our contributors have had their fingers to the pulse of key market trends.

Mortgage Solutions has collated the most popular articles written by industry professionals in the sector this year. Thank you to all who contribute to this publication.

Have ideas that you think the market should know about? Trends you want to call out for 2026? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

The mortgage broker’s exit dilemma: Why most firms are unsellable (and how to build one that isn’t) – Flavin

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Will new FCA regulation ruin the broker market? – Krampah-Williams

Ideology over outcomes? Why the FCA might need to pause and reflect – Hunt

Is change coming to equity release? – Brain

Five essential tips for a smooth limited company BTL mortgage application – Wilde

A new era for first-time buyers? – Bamford

Buy to let is back on a positive path after a shaky start to the year – Armstrong

Forcing brokers to put work before their personal lives is unjust – Hunt

Ironically, the BoE’s decision to hold rates could see firms finish strongly this year – Clifford

The FCA must clear the path for advisers to give older borrowers the advice they deserve – Harris

