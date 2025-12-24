Two-thirds of landlords still plan growth despite post-Budget uncertainty – Lendlord

Some 66% of landlords are still planning to grow in the private rental sector, despite some policies announced in the Autumn Budget creating uncertainty.

According to a survey from property management and finance platform Lendlord, these landlords are expecting to acquire, refinance and refurbish properties in the future.

The survey, Navigating Change: Landlord Sentiment in a post-Budget market, was conducted in December 2025 among UK landlords using the Lendlord platform.

It found that 23% of landlords plan to acquire more properties in the next 12 months, with acquisition the most common planned activity.

A further 58% of landlords said purchasing and holding would be their main investment strategy next year, while a third said the Autumn Budget increased their desire to invest.

Conversely, a third of landlords want to sell or pause new investment as they adjust to announcements from the Autumn Budget.

Landlords had mixed confidence in the property market, the survey showed, with 45% saying they were very confident and 43% being very concerned.

Lendlord said this showed that sector changes had made some landlords cautious.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO of Lendlord, said: “While the Budget has increased scrutiny around costs, tax and ownership structure, our latest survey shows that many landlords remain focused on growth and active portfolio management. They are adapting their approach rather than stepping back.

“The data also highlights that confidence in the market is clearly divided, with some landlords opting for a cautious approach and others perceiving opportunity. That balance is significant when brokers and lenders are supporting funding and investment decisions going into 2026.”