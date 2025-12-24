Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Your reader comments of 2025

Your reader comments of 2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 24, 2025
Updated:
December 23, 2025
The mortgage market of 2025 has not been short of developments, which have been commented on by our readers.

Mortgage Solutions has compiled our top Star Letters of the year, covering everything from artificial intelligence (AI) to lender communication.

Thanks to everyone who shared their views, and if you have a view you want to share, send us an email on editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

CeMAP qualification is ‘outdated’ – Star Letter 03/10/2025

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Brokers ‘truly embedding AI’ into workflow ‘changes the industry’ – Star Letter 31/10/2025

‘Encouraging’ to see broker confidence in technology rising – Star Letter 21/11/2025

AI ‘helps’ but brokers still ‘central to home buying process’ – Star Letter 12/12/2025

Borrowers are ‘getting a lot more selective about terms and conditions’ – Star Letter 19/12/2025

Related
View All

News

Season’s greetings and a happy new year!

Season’s greetings and a happy new year!

News

The top mortgage stories and interviews of 2025

The top mortgage stories and interviews of 2025

News

2025 in pictures

2025 in pictures

News

Top 10 most read mortgage stories of 2025

Top 10 most read mortgage stories of 2025

View All
Tags:
2025
Broker
Comment
lender
mortgage
Star Letter

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/