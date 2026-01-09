Create Account
Ex-broker launches free AI tool for advisers to source the ‘nuance’ of criteria

Shekina Tuahene
January 9, 2026
January 9, 2026
A former mortgage broker has developed a criteria tool based on large language models (LLMs) to help brokers source lending policy and information.

George Dickinson, CEO and founder of Latimont, worked as a mortgage broker for four years and slowly gained an ambition for technology. He has been programming for the last two years and has spent around a year and a half developing the Latimont platform. 

Users can input queries about specific lenders using natural language, and the platform provides results based on current criteria. 

The core system is built around multiple LLMs, not a single one, Dickinson said, adding: “My thinking is as we start to see these systems applied effectively and add value to the economy, we won’t be building systems with just one large language model; there will be systems where many are interacting with each other.” 

Dickinson said he considered the user experience and how brokers wanted to receive information, then built the technology with this in mind. 

When asked what alternative this offered compared to existing platforms, Dickinson said: “When I look at existing criteria sourcing systems, the ones I’ve interacted with as a broker were ones where the product is the database itself. 

“A broker will be interacting with the database directly, whereas this is essentially building a layer of intelligence in between the user and the database. The user can then express what they want without having to think too much about how to accrue specific information; the platform does that in the back end.” 

The platform pulls the information published on lender websites and Dickinson plans to eventually have direct lender integration. 

Intelligent mortgage criteria searches 

Asking if he imagined Latimont becoming a main tool for brokers, Dickinson said he was not sure, but it would be interesting to see how the platform fits into a broker’s workflow. 

“What the existing products have is the ability to compare a piece of criteria against multiple lenders, but you don’t get the specific nuances of the criteria. For example, if a broker searched for lenders that accepted foreign currency, it would not say which currencies they would lend on. 

“With those systems, it’s good to get a comparison, but with Latimont, you can query specific values. Let’s say I’ve spoken to a client who earns in Hungarian forints and enter this into an existing system. All that would come up would be a lender’s general policy on foreign currency. With Latimont, if you put that specific currency into it, it will recognise this and intelligently identify if a lender accepts it.” 

Dickinson said the system was built to perform quickly, so brokers would still be able to compare different criteria in a short space of time. 

Dickinson said, typically, when a broker is looking for mortgage criteria, they have a question in their mind and want to retrieve a specific piece of information. 

“Latimont allows a user to input a query and get access to that specific piece of information without having to read through other information [that] might not be relevant,” he added. 

The Latimont platform launched this week and is free to use for mortgage advisers in the UK who are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

