Halifax cuts rates

Halifax has lowered mortgage rates by as much as 16 basis points, effective from 9 January.

The lender now offers a two-year fix at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee and a rate of 3.57%, while the option up to 75% LTV has been cut by 0.16% to 3.62%.

At 80% and 85% LTV, the two-year fixed products have each been cut by 0.08% to 3.75%.

Across its fee-free two-year fixes, the 60% LTV has been lowered by 0.08% to 3.74%. At 75%, it has been cut by 0.16% to 3.83%, and at 80% and 85% LTV, the rates have been reduced by 0.08% to 3.94% each.

Across its two-year fixes with a £1,999 fee, there is an option up to 60% LTV priced at 3.82%, and up to 75% LTV, the rate has been cut by 0.16% to 3.87%.

Halifax has also made changes to its three-year fixes, such as the fee-free option at 60% LTV, which has a rate of 3.79% following a 0.11% cut.

Up to 75% LTV, the rate has been lowered by 0.04% to 3.96%.

Up to 90% LTV, the three-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.06% to 4.43%, and the option at 90-95% LTV has been reduced by 0.11% to 3.62%.

With a £999 fee, the product up to 60% LTV has been lowered by 0.11% to 3.62%, and the deal up to 75% LTV has been reduced by 0.04% to 3.82%.

The product up to 80% LTV has a rate of 4.08%, and the option up to 85% LTV has a rate of 4.09%.

The mortgage up to 90% LTV has been cut by 0.06% to 4.26%, and the rate at 90-95% LTV has been reduced by 0.1% to 4.7%.

In December, the firm made changes to how it verifies Universal Credit income.