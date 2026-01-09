Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/01/2026

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 9, 2026
Updated:
January 9, 2026
As we start a new year, stories about mortgage pricing and broker expectations for 2026 were popular with readers.

Blogs examining a wide range of topics, including product transfers, self-build and lender innovation, also piqued readers’ interest.

 

The indispensable value of broker advice in product transfers – Beardmore

‘Divorce Day’ highlights need for early mortgage advice

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

HSBC cuts BTL stress rate to boost landlord affordability

L&C Mortgages completes mortgages for over 65,000 customers and saves £33m in fees in 2025

Resi mortgage rates fall slightly with BTL rates staying stable in 2026

What advisers need to know about the new age of self-build – Lownds

Mortgage brokers deserve regulatory protection against industry practices – Walayat

Inviting innovation to the table – Palmer

What brokers want and expect from the 2026 mortgage market

Pushing boundaries in a year of change – Blewitt

