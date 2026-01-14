Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

HSBC and Principality BS cut mortgage rates – round-up

HSBC and Principality BS cut mortgage rates – round-up
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 14, 2026
Updated:
January 14, 2026
HSBC has made further rate reductions across its mortgage range, a week after it last cut pricing for borrowers.

From 15 January, the bank will lower the two-year fixed fee-saver mortgage rate at 95% loan to value (LTV) for existing residential borrowers who are switching rates. 

For first-time buyers, two-year fixed fee-saver rates at 90% and 95% LTV will be cut, as will two- and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV. HSBC will also reduce five-year fixed fee-saver rates at 90% LTV, and two- and five-year fixed Premier Exclusive rates at 90% LTV. 

Other reductions include selected two- and five-year fixed energy-efficient mortgages for first-time buyers, and two-year fixed mortgages for homemovers between 60% and 95% LTV. 

Further, HSBC will lower two-year fixed mortgages for energy-efficient properties at 60-95% LTV. 

 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Principality BS lowers product transfer mortgage rates 

Principality Building Society has reduced rates across its product transfer mortgage offering by as much as 0.1%. 

The changes will impact its two- and five-year fixes with a £500 fee at 65% LTV and the fee-free alternatives, which have respectively been cut by 0.05%. 

At 75% LTV, corresponding products have been reduced by 0.1%, while five-year fixes at 85% LTV with no fee have been lowered by 0.05%. 

For buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, two- and five-year fixes – either with a £500 fee or no fee – at 60% and 75% LTV have been reduced by 0.05%. 

Principality Building Society has also made cuts of 0.1% to two-year fixed holiday let products at 60% LTV, either with no fee or a £500 fee.

These changes come a week after the mutual adjusted some of its mortgage pricing.

Related
View All

News

Nationwide lowers FTB and home mover rates

Nationwide lowers FTB and home mover rates

News

Pepper Money cuts resi rates and adds free BTL valuations; TML and Bluestone Mortgages – round-up

Pepper Money cuts resi rates and adds free BTL valuations; TML and Bluestone Mortgages trim rates – round-up

News

Scottish govt introduces ‘mansion tax’ on homes worth £1m and more

Scottish govt introduces ‘mansion tax’ on homes worth £1m and more

News

Melville-Kelly promoted to deputy CEO of Equity Release Council after restructure

Melville-Kelly promoted to deputy CEO of Equity Release Council after restructure

View All
Tags:
HSBC
Principality Building Society