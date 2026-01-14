HSBC and Principality BS cut mortgage rates – round-up

HSBC has made further rate reductions across its mortgage range, a week after it last cut pricing for borrowers.

From 15 January, the bank will lower the two-year fixed fee-saver mortgage rate at 95% loan to value (LTV) for existing residential borrowers who are switching rates.

For first-time buyers, two-year fixed fee-saver rates at 90% and 95% LTV will be cut, as will two- and five-year fixed rates at 90% LTV. HSBC will also reduce five-year fixed fee-saver rates at 90% LTV, and two- and five-year fixed Premier Exclusive rates at 90% LTV.

Other reductions include selected two- and five-year fixed energy-efficient mortgages for first-time buyers, and two-year fixed mortgages for homemovers between 60% and 95% LTV.

Further, HSBC will lower two-year fixed mortgages for energy-efficient properties at 60-95% LTV.

Principality BS lowers product transfer mortgage rates

Principality Building Society has reduced rates across its product transfer mortgage offering by as much as 0.1%.

The changes will impact its two- and five-year fixes with a £500 fee at 65% LTV and the fee-free alternatives, which have respectively been cut by 0.05%.

At 75% LTV, corresponding products have been reduced by 0.1%, while five-year fixes at 85% LTV with no fee have been lowered by 0.05%.

For buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, two- and five-year fixes – either with a £500 fee or no fee – at 60% and 75% LTV have been reduced by 0.05%.

Principality Building Society has also made cuts of 0.1% to two-year fixed holiday let products at 60% LTV, either with no fee or a £500 fee.

These changes come a week after the mutual adjusted some of its mortgage pricing.