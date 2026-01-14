Melville-Kelly promoted to deputy CEO of Equity Release Council after restructure

Kelly Melville-Kelly has been promoted to the position of deputy chief executive of the Equity Release Council as part of a restructuring.

Melville-Kelly will continue in her role as director of risk, policy and compliance and report to CEO Jim Boyd.

Other changes include the appointment of Laura Gibson as head of membership and engagement and Tom Brett being promoted to the role of head of commercial and business development. Both will report to Melville-Kelly.

The council is also in the process of recruiting a new head of risk, policy and compliance to enhance its governance and oversight.

These changes come after a general meeting was held in December, where the council’s members agreed to broaden its remit across all forms of later life lending that fall within regulated mortgages, while keeping equity release as a main focus.

Boyd said: “The council continues to lead a consumer-focused equity release market based on high standards and protections with which our members agree to adhere. The restructure and these promotions are designed to support the council and streamline our operations, to best respond to the opportunities arising from the fast-changing later life lending market – and help protect and promote the interests of our members.

“While we are evolving, the council stays agile, still punches above its weight, and remains synonymous with high standards and good consumer outcomes.”

Melville-Kelly (pictured) added: “I am honoured to be taking on the role of deputy chief executive at the council. This restructure comes at a pivotal time as we broaden our remit to encompass all forms of regulated later life lending, while continuing to champion the high standards and consumer protections that define equity release.

“It’s a very exciting new chapter for the council and I look forward to supporting Jim and working closely with our talented team, to seize the opportunities in this evolving market. Together, we will ensure the council remains agile, nimble, flexible and influential, delivering strong outcomes for our members and, most importantly, for consumers navigating their later life financial options.”

In October, the Equity Release Council named Caroline Barr as an independent non-executive director.