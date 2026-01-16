MAB makes Lowndes transformation director for customer experience

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Matt Lowndes as its transformation director for customer experience.

He will report to Yaiza Luengo, MAB’s group chief operating officer (COO). It is a newly created role and will be concentrated on helping the firm become more data-informed, customer-centric, and scalable across three areas: strategy and delivery, delivery alignment and stakeholder value.

Lowndes (pictured) has worked at MAB for around six years, initially joining as proposition business consultant, a role he held for nearly a year, and then becoming innovation director in 2020.

Prior to that, he was the founder and managing director of Coreco for around 10 years, and before that, he was general manager at Cobalt Capital for around seven years.

Lowndes said: “My role as transformation director for customer experience reflects a broader remit focused on driving customer-led change and innovation across the business.

“Reporting into Yaiza Luengo, group COO, I’m accountable for setting the strategic direction and delivery of a portfolio of initiatives designed to improve the end-to-end customer experience, ensuring they deliver clear value for customers, our AR business partners, our introducers, and the MAB group.

“This role will play a key part in embedding a customer-first ethos across our products, services, and ways of working. My focus is on alignment across the organisation, using customer insight, market analysis, and connected data across the customer journey to shape priorities and deliver change that is scalable, sustainable, and supports MAB’s wider growth and strategic ambitions.”

MAB has made a number of appointments in the past few months, appointing Alan Richardson as its head of protection excellence and Alan Longhorn as its transformation director for customer acquisition.