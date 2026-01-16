Create Account
News

Most brokers with CeRER restrict scope of advice to lifetime-only mortgages – Star Letter 16/01/2026

Most brokers with CeRER restrict scope of advice to lifetime-only mortgages – Star Letter 16/01/2026
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 16, 2026
Updated:
January 16, 2026
Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment is in response to: Mortgage Rule Review shows advisers can’t afford to ignore later life lending – Harris

Pat Bunton said: “This is a two-way street and too many Certificate in Regulated Equity Release (CeRER) advisers (who hold CeMAP too) still restrict their scope of advice to advise on lifetime-only mortgages, including where 100% of the interest is serviced at Day One.”

These comments are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions or Specialist Lending Solutions.

Do you agree? Have a point of view you want to share? Get in touch at editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

