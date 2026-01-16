Poll: Brokers, what is your preferred method of communication with lenders?

As technology becomes a bigger part of the mortgage industry, the advent of more intelligent webchat and chatbots is becoming more common.

Many lenders have launched their own artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots, which can answer broker queries 24/7 to access lending and criteria information.

Lenders are keen to reiterate that this will not replace underwriters or business development managers (BDMs), but will allow them to focus on more complex cases and will give brokers quicker answers for simpler queries.

Telephone calls, emails and face-to-face meetings are still a crucial way for many brokers to communicate with lenders and build relationships, but we wanted to hear from brokers about their preferred method of communicating with lenders.

