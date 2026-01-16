Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/01/2026

January 16, 2026
January 16, 2026
This week, advice from industry consultant Paul Flavin about overworking and inefficiency was the most read story.

Changes to both mortgage rates and criteria were also well-read by advisers, as was insight exploring the impact of rent controls on the commercial property market.

 

 

The 2026 mortgage market won’t be kind to ‘busy’ brokers – Flavin

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Finova hires Harris as head of strategic solutions

Ex-broker launches free AI tool for advisers to source the ‘nuance’ of criteria

NatWest and Newcastle BS cut rates; Santander increases rates – round-up

Mortgage sector leaders to take on 465-mile charity cycle challenge

FOS lays out plan to up fees after two-year freeze

In Text with JD: The need for innovation in the new-build housing market

Bank of Ireland ups max LTI and borrowing amounts in Bespoke range

OSB Group promotes Moloney to group lending distribution director

Proposed ban on upward-only rent reviews could tighten commercial mortgage lending, brokers say

