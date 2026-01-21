Nationwide to widen 6x lending to homemover and remortgage customers

Nationwide is extending its high-loan-to-income (LTI) support to more borrowers, so homemovers and remortgage customers can borrow up to six times their income.

This means new and existing customers moving home or remortgaging can access up to six times income up to 95% loan to value (LTV), subject to certain conditions.

For new customers moving home or remortgaging to Nationwide, borrowers will need a minimum annual income of £75,000 for sole applicants or £100,000 for joint applications.

The lender said that “to support existing Nationwide customers” who want to move to their next home in 2026, such as first-time buyers who have used the Helping Hand mortgage, there are no minimum income requirements.

For remortgage applications that don’t require additional borrowing, Nationwide already allows borrowing up to 6.5 times income up to 95% LTV.

New customers moving home or remortgaging Sole applicant Joint applicants Existing Nationwide customer moving home or borrowing more Income £75,000 £100,000 £50,000 Previous maximum loan £412,500 £550,000 £275,000 New maximum loan £450,000 £600,000 £300,000 Uplift £37,500 £50,000 £25,000

The lender previously widened its high-LTI lending to first-time buyers in July, following clarification of stress rate rules by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the review of the LTI flow limit by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

Nationwide said that in 2025, it saw a 57% increase in the number of first-time buyer mortgages at or above five times income compared to the prior year, as well as a fivefold increase in loans to those borrowing at or above 5.5 times income.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s group director of mortgages, said: “The government and regulatory changes last year have been a game-changer for first-time buyers. Alongside our Helping Hand expansion to six times income in September 2024, they’ve enabled greater support for those who need it most.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen a fivefold increase in the number of first-time buyers borrowing between 5.5 and six times income. Our latest announcement means we will provide similar support to those looking to move home or remortgage to Nationwide and shows our commitment to all parts of the market.”