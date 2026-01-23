Create Account
News

Call for AI-specific stress tests is 'clear and warranted' – Star Letter

23/01/2026
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 23, 2026
Updated:
January 23, 2026
Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is in response to: Regulators and govt are ‘not doing enough’ to manage AI risks in financial services, Treasury Select Committee warns

Target Group said: “The call for AI‑specific stress tests is clear and warranted. AI brings significant opportunity for faster, fairer, more consistent decisioning across lending, servicing and collections.

“But safeguards matter just as much as innovation. Transparent models, accountable governance, and robust oversight frameworks must underpin the sector’s adoption.”

 

‘All advisers need to consider all of the options available to an older borrower’

This week’s second comment come in response to: Mortgage Rule Review shows advisers can’t afford to ignore later life lending – Harris

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Dave Harris said: “Totally agree that it is a two-way street and that all advisers need to consider all of the options available to an older borrower. For me, there [aren’t] mainstream and equity release advisers, there’s one mortgage market that needs to do better in 2026 than it did in 2025.

“For the record, I do think many (not all) historic[al] equity release specialists are now properly considering affordability and then looking at term interest-only (TIO), retirement interest-only (RIO) and lifetime mortgages, where all or some of the interest can be paid, often now with a rate discount if some or all of the interest is being paid.”

He continued: “I’m not convinced all mainstream brokers can say they are properly considering RIO and lifetime mortgages.

“The facts, I believe, back me up. It simply cannot be right that the later life lending market last year was approximately £25bn and only 1% of it was RIO and 8% of it lifetime mortgages.”

These comments are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions or Specialist Lending Solutions.

Do you agree? Have a point of view you want to share for our Star Letter series? Get in touch at editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

