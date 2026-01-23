Clydesdale Bank lowers selected fixed rates by up to 0.45%

Clydesdale Bank will lower a range of residential and buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rates by up to 0.45%.

The change to Clydesdale Bank’s mortgage rates will come into force on 26 January.

On the core residential side, selected two- and five-year fixed rates between 65% and 95% loan to value (LTV) – both new to bank and product transfer deals – will be cut by up to 0.45%.

Within Clydesdale Bank’s professional range, selected professional and newly qualified professional two- and five-year fixed rates will fall by up to 0.29%.

Looking at broker exclusive fixed rates, purchase exclusive two- and five-year fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.3%.

Also in its broker exclusive fixed rate range, the large loan residential purchase and remortgage exclusive two-year fixed rate at 50% LTV will reduce by 0.07%.

The lender’s fee offer residential purchase and remortgage two-year fixed broker exclusive rate at 80% LTV will be reduced by 0.19%.

Clydesdale Bank’s BTL broker exclusive purchase two-year fixed rate at 60% LTV will decrease by 0.1%.

The bank has also added a two-year discounted standard variable rate (SVR) starting from 4.84% for product transfer only.

Within Clydesdale Bank’s BTL range, selected two- and five-year product transfer rates will decline by up to 0.1%.

Last month, the firm announced lower mortgage rates across some products.