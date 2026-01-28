Saffron BS launches large HMO deal; Nomo cuts rates and adds HNW tier – round-up

Saffron Building Society has released a product for experienced landlords managing larger portfolios, with no cap on the number of bedrooms.

The large house in multiple occupation (HMO) buy-to-let (BTL) product has been developed to give more flexibility to brokers dealing with landlord clients.

Saffron Building Society will offer loans up to £3m up to 70% loan to value (LTV), with no limit on the maximum number of bedrooms allowed. The mutual will accept student lets and consider borrowing in both personal name and limited company ownership.

There is no minimum income requirement.

Tony Hall, head of business development at Saffron for Intermediaries, said: “We’re pleased to introduce greater flexibility for brokers supporting clients with more ambitious HMO strategies. With no maximum number of bedrooms and loans up to £3m, this new large HMO product gives brokers the headroom to place larger, more complex cases with confidence.

“It builds on the wider enhancements we’ve made across our BTL range and reflects our ongoing commitment to evolving our criteria in line with broker feedback, delivering practical solutions that reflect how landlords are really investing.”

Nomo lowers rates and adds pricing tier for HNWIs

Sharia-compliant property finance lender Nomo has reduced rates across its range.

The digital bank, which provides finance to residents in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, has also introduced a new pricing tier for high-net-worth (HNW) clients.

Nomo has improved pricing on loans of £500,000-750,000 and £750,001-5m.

Now, Nomo’s pricing for its standard finance between £100,000 and £499,999 at 75% finance to value (FTV) is 4.75% for a two-year fix and 5.1% for a five-year fix.

For borrowers accessing finance up to £750,000, the rates are 4.6% and 4.85% respectively. For loans up to £5m, pricing at 70% FTV is 4.45% on a two-year fixed rate term and 4.75% for a five-year fix.

Further, Nomo has broadened its range to include portfolio landlords, following growing demand from this segment.

The bank’s report, The Evolving Gulf Buyer, also revealed that GCC investors were becoming more professionalised and purchasing through limited companies.

Nomo will now provide finance for portfolio landlords with 4-10 mortgaged properties – up to £2m per property on two- or five-year fixed terms. Up to five properties can be financed with Nomo.

Up to 60% FTV, the two-year fixed rate for portfolio landlords will be priced at 4.99%, while it is 5.2% for a five-year fix. At 75% FTV, respective rates will be 5.3% and 5.4%.

The products have a 1% application fee.

Layla Hamidian, head of property finance sales and servicing at Nomo, said: “Our recent research revealed that global economic volatility has underscored the appeal of the UK, as a stable location for overseas property purchases.

“For GCC clients, that assurance has helped sustain consistent investment volumes across the UK residential market in 2025, particularly within the sub-£2m segment. We look forward to seeing how the GCC investor market continues to flourish in the UK in 2026, and supporting our extensive broker network to find the right financing solutions for their clients.”