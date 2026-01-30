Brokers told to get ready for smart property data market

The Open Property Data Association (OPDA) is urging mortgage brokers to get ready to transition to a smart property data market.

The organisation is currently working on the Smart Property Data Trust Framework sandbox, a government-backed project designed to test the technical, governance and security foundations to support a data-centric property market.

The project has been funded by a £742,700 award from the government’s Regulators’ Pioneer Fund and is running for 12 months. Council for Licensed Conveyancers (CLC) is delivering the project, in partnership with the OPDA, with support from Raidiam and oversight from the Digital Property Market Steering Group (DPMSG).

The sandbox allows firms to test how property data can be securely accessed, shared and reused between accredited parties such as estate agents, conveyancers, lenders, brokers, search providers and technology firms.

The OPDA has asked brokers to help shape the future of the housing market by engaging with the sandbox and taking part in testing and working groups, as well as reviewing how firms handle property data.

It has asked firms to consider where manual, document-based processes can be replaced by data, how their systems will adapt to new standards and what governance and verification requirements they will need to meet.

Maria Harris, chair of the OPDA, said: “We’ve been talking about the digitisation of the property market for a long time, but with this project, the vision starts to become a reality. The sandbox approach means the transition from digital property data to smart property data is not just theory but a live proof-of-concept.

“Digitising property transactions isn’t just about moving forms online. Without common standards, clear governance and trusted data sharing, we simply replicate existing inefficiencies in digital form. Trust frameworks provide the foundation that allows data to flow safely and reliably across the ecosystem, with confidence for both consumers and professionals.”

Harris added: “Now is the time to get involved. The sandbox is an opportunity for the industry to shape how smart property data works in practice and the user experience for consumers and property professionals. Early engagement will help firms prepare for a more efficient, transparent and trusted property market.”

Further updates and opportunities to participate will be shared by the OPDA, CLC and DPMSG as the project progresses.