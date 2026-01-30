Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/01/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 30/01/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
January 30, 2026
Updated:
January 30, 2026
Regulatory reviews and reforms dominated the news this week, with the announcement of a Decent Homes Standard and the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) opinion on the pure protection market.

Market activity was also of interest, such as data on potential borrower behaviour in an era of easing affordability.

Also of interest to mortgage advisers this week was LSL’s trading update and Market Harborough Building Society’s expansion into Scotland.

 

FCA rules out major intervention in pure protection but flags areas for improvement

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 6 – Busy lives, bigger pressures: why switching off matters more than ever

Sponsored by Aldermore

Almost a million ultra-low five-year deals up for renewal in 2026 with jump in payments expected

Remortgage boom ahead as fixed rates end and affordability improves – IMLA

FCA launches AI review to examine ‘implications of advanced AI’ on retail financial services

Ground rent cap a ‘positive step’ but does not solve all leasehold problems – reaction

One to One: Matt Kimber, ColCap UK and Molo Finance

Ground rent to be capped at £250 as part of leasehold reform

LSL’s financial services division widens mortgage market share in 2025

Govt confirms new Decent Homes Standard for private and social housing

Market Harborough BS expands into Scotland

Related
View All

News

Sector already has digital tools to halve property transaction times, says Pexa

Sector already has digital tools to halve property transaction times, says Pexa

News

Rosemount Financial Solutions welcomes 43 advisers in record-breaking 2025

Rosemount Financial Solutions welcomes 43 advisers in record-breaking 2025

News

Brokers told to get ready for smart property data market

Brokers told to get ready for smart property data market

News

row of Govt interventions have made ‘unrealistic’ housing targets harder, says Sir Cable

Govt interventions have made ‘unrealistic’ housing targets harder, says Sir Cable

View All
Tags:
most read
top stories

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/