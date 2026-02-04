Market Harborough BS streamlines DIP process; Hinckley & Rugby BS cuts rates – round-up

Market Harborough Building Society has simplified its decision in principle (DIP) process to make it smoother and more intuitive.

The DIP now has fewer questions, which the mutual said would make the process more streamlined for brokers and their clients. It is also expected to help the lender support with a greater number of complex cases.

Iain Smith, Market Harborough Building Society’s head of mortgage distribution, said: “We’re building real momentum in 2026, and that starts, as always, by listening closely to brokers. These refinements to our DIP are another step in our mission to make specialist lending and bridging finance as straightforward as possible.

“By simplifying the journey, we’re giving brokers back valuable time and helping them place complex cases with confidence. It’s a clear demonstration of our commitment to being an easy, supportive and solutions-focused partner for brokers and their clients with unique scenarios.”

The enhanced process is now live for all new DIPs.

Hinckley & Rugby BS cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.3%

Hinckley & Rugby Building Society has reduced mortgage rates by between 0.2% and 0.3% on selected products, including its two-year discount range.

The mutual said this aligned its offering with the wider market and demonstrated its continued support for brokers and their clients.

Changes include the two-year discount product at 80% loan to value (LTV), which has been cut from 4.8% to 4.5%.

Across its buy-to-let offering, a two-year fix at 75% LTV has gone down from 5.55% to 5.35%, while the two-year discount Income Flex deal at 80% LTV has been reduced from 4.94% to 4.74%.

Laura Sneddon, head of sales and distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, said: “Brokers and their customers are operating in a very competitive market, and it is important that we continue to respond quickly to changes in pricing and demand.

“These latest rate cuts are about supporting brokers placing cases today, and they follow closely on the heels of our recent move to increase Income Flex lending to 95% LTV. Together, these changes show our clear focus on backing brokers with both flexible criteria and competitive rates.”