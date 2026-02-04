OneDome raises £18m in funding to support next phase of growth

Housing and fintech platform OneDome has raised $25m (£18m) in a pre-series C funding round, bringing its total funding to $40m (£29m).

The round was primarily funded by existing investors and Channel 4 Ventures, whose investment was announced at the end of last year.

The funding will be used to support the company’s growth, including its investment in technology, product development and expansion of its integrated housing and financial services platform.

Last year, the firm acquired advice firms Mortgage Intelligence and Better.co.uk and launched a mortgage network.

Its platform arranges around £1bn in mortgage lending each month across a network of more than 500 mortgage brokers.

Speaking to Mortgage Solutions last year, founder and CEO Babek Ismayil said the firm planned to treble its transactions and grow through recruitment and further acquisitions.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 6 – Busy lives, bigger pressures: why switching off matters more than ever Sponsored by Aldermore

Commenting on the latest funding round, Ismayil said: “Buying a home is still one of the most stressful and disjointed financial transactions people go through. We started OneDome to fix that by bringing everything under one roof and turning home buying into a simple, transparent retail experience.

“This funding allows us to scale what is already a profitable and fast-growing platform, while continuing to challenge how homes are bought and financed in the UK.”