TSB launches portfolio BTL range

Shekina Tuahene
February 4, 2026
February 4, 2026
TSB has brought out portfolio buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages for landlords with up to 10 mortgaged properties.

The bank will allow borrowing up to 75% loan to value (LTV) on loans between £25,000 and £1m. 

Landlords will be able to have up to five BTL mortgages with TSB and the proposition is available for purchase and remortgage applications. 

The bank will allow income from houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and holiday let properties for 25% of the total rental income of the background portfolio, but none must be mortgaged with TSB. 

The products are available on fixed rate terms of two or five years, starting from 3.89% for a two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £1,995 fee and going up to 4.44% for a fee-free product at 60-75% LTV. 

The five-year fixed equivalents are priced at 4.09% and 4.34% respectively. 

Craig Calder, director of mortgages at TSB, said: “We’re delighted to support even more customers with our award-winning mortgages and the launch of our new portfolio buy-to-let lending helps give landlords more options in managing the cost of their properties.” 

buy to let
buy to let portfolio
buy to let portfolio mortgage
TSB

