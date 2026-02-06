Broker CRM JammJar integrates with Twenty7tec

Mortgage adviser CRM JammJar has integrated with Twenty7tec’s Research platform, enabling brokers to source products directly within the CRM.

The integration is part of JammJar’s Winter26 product update and means advisers will be able to run mortgage searches without leaving the platform.

Sourcing parameters will be automatically populated using existing clients and case data, so brokers can choose products, produce illustrations and progress recommendations with one click.

The information is then inputted into the client case record to automatically produce a complete, auditable trail without the need to rekey data or switch between platforms.

The integration is part of the firm’s Winter26 upgrade, which brings together sourcing, case data, document handling, compliance and communication into a single connected workflow supported by artificial intelligence (AI).

Karl Griffin, CEO and co-founder of JammJar, said: “Brokers are rightly frustrated by systems that don’t talk to each other and processes that force them to do the same job twice. Integrating Twenty7tec’s Research platform directly into JammJar removes one of the biggest friction points in the advice process.

Sponsored The new-build energy advantage Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“But Winter26 is about far more than sourcing alone. This update brings together sourcing, compliance, documentation, communication and AI support into a single, connected workflow that reflects how advice is actually delivered in the real world.”

He added: “Every time we demo the platform, there’s a genuine ‘wow’ moment when advisers see how much admin disappears and how smoothly everything connects. The live online event is about scaling that experience and showing brokers, end to end, how JammJar can transform the way they work. We’d strongly encourage advisers to register and see it for themselves.”

Nathan Reilly, chief customer officer at Twenty7tec, said: “Whilst there’s quite rightly a lot of buzz about technology in the industry right now, new entrant JammJar shows why this excitement is justified.

“This partnership underlines how JammJar and Twenty7tec haven’t forgotten what’s still important to advisers and clients. Giving them access to trusted and accurate information that can help them achieve their goals as effectively as possible.”