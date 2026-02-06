TSB ups mortgage rates; Coventry and Bucks BS cut rates – round-up

TSB has increased selected mortgage rates, impacting residential, product transfer and additional borrowing mortgages.

Its two-year fixed house purchase rates up to 90% loan to value (LTV), five-year fixed purchase products up to 95% LTV and five-year fixed remortgages at 75-85% LTV have gone up by 0.05%.

Further, its two-year fixed remortgages up to 60% LTV and deals between 60% and 90% LTV with a £995 fee or no fee have all been increased by as much as 0.1%.

Increases of up to 0.15% have been made to two-year fixed product transfers up to 80% LTV, while two-year fixed product transfers at 80-85% LTV with a £995 fee have been increased by 0.05%. Five-year fixed product transfers up to 85% LTV have also gone up by 0.05%.

TSB has also made increases of up to 0.1% to three-year fixed product transfers.

Meanwhile, its two-, three- and five-year fixed rates for additional borrowing will go up by as much as 0.15%.

Coventry BS lowers residential rates

Coventry Building Society has reduced residential mortgage rates by up to 0.1%.

These apply to new and existing business across two-, three- and five-year fixes, including first-time buyer products with £500 cashback.

For example, the two-year fix at 90% LTV is now 4.44%, and the five-year fix at 95% LTV is 4.76%. Both are available to first-time buyers, have £500 cashback and have no fee.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Brokers are telling us that affordability remains front of mind for their clients, especially first-time buyers – so we’re pleased to offer some targeted reductions on our higher‑LTV products.

“By focusing our changes on these options, we’re aiming to give brokers a bit more support for higher-loan-to-value borrowers – where every improvement helps.”

Buckinghamshire BS cuts residential and BTL pricing

Buckinghamshire Building Society has trimmed rates across residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage deals.

This includes its everyday BTL two-year discount rate, which has been reduced from 5.24% to 4.89%, and the limited company BTL two-year discount rate, which is now 4.99%, down from 5.64%.

Reductions have also been made to residential, Deposit Lite, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) Deposit Life, expat, BTL and limited company BTL products.

Claire Askham, head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “In a climate where borrower confidence and affordability remain under pressure, we’re committed to making our products work harder for brokers and their clients.

“These rate reductions are about giving more borrowers access to competitive pricing, whether they’re first-time buyers using family support, landlords investing through a limited company or clients with non-standard circumstances.”

She added: “Combined with this week’s Credit Revive expansion, we’re delivering meaningful improvements across the board, with flexible underwriting and real-world lending at the heart of it all.”