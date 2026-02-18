Pepper Money cuts BTL rates with lowest at 3.94%

Pepper Money has lowered buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates across 70%, 75% and 80% loan-to-value (LTV) tiers.

Reductions of up to 0.5% have been made to its Pepper 48 and Pepper 36 ranges and include borrowing for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

The lowest rate is now 3.94%, applying to its five-year fix at 70% LTV available in its Pepper 48 Light range.

Pepper Money said the changes were made in response to the remortgage cycle ahead, which is forecast to exceed £26.5bn this year.

It said that as landlords reviewed their funding arrangements, competitive pricing would be “crucial for brokers”.

Other changes include the Pepper 48 Light five-year fix at 75% LTV, which is now priced at 4.09% and the deal at 80% LTV, now priced at 4.84%.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 7 – Opening doors in a tougher first-time buyer market Sponsored by Aldermore

Across its Pepper 36 Light range, the five-year fix at 70% LTV has a rate of 4.14%, 4.29% at 75% LTV and 4.99% at 80% LTV.

Meanwhile, pricing for the five-year fixed Pepper 48 Light HMO product at 70% LTV is 4.14%, while the Pepper 36 HMO alternative is priced at 4.34%.

All single dwelling BTL remortgages have £500 cashback, and free valuations are available on properties up to £500,000.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We’re seeing continued momentum in the remortgage space, and landlords are actively reviewing their funding as fixed rates mature. By reducing rates by 0.5% across our 70%, 75% and 80% LTV tiers, including HMOs, we’re strengthening our buy-to-let proposition at a crucial time for brokers and local landlords who are a crucial part of the rental market.

“Competitive pricing is only part of the picture. When combined with cashback on remortgages, free valuations on qualifying properties and our flexible underwriting approach, we’re giving advisers the confidence to support a wide range of landlord scenarios.”