Echo Finance partners with Mortgage Train Academy to give new brokers practical experience

Mortgage and protection brokerage Echo Finance has partnered with Mortgage Train Academy to give newly qualified advisers a structured route to practice.

The two-week programme has been designed to bridge the gap between achieving CeMAP status and working in a regulated advisory environment.

The programme will focus on practical application, including client engagement, lender criteria, case packaging, the sales process, compliance expectations and business generation strategies.

The first course will start on 20 April in Gloucester, and Echo Finance said there was already a lot of interest, reflecting the demand from newly qualified brokers and suggesting they wanted a clearer path into the profession.

Participants who successfully complete the programme will be offered the opportunity to join Echo Finance and operate under its directly authorised structure in a fully remote role.

Echo Finance said it expected the partnership to support its expansion, with a goal of exceeding 120 brokers by the end of the year.

The firm has grown to more than 70 advisers and continues to scale. It advises across the whole of the market, assisting clients with their mortgage and protection needs.

Lee Trett (pictured), co-founder and director at Echo Finance, said: “We are proud to partner with Mortgage Train Academy to create a clearer pathway into the profession. There is strong demand for high-quality advice across the UK, and supporting newly qualified brokers with the right infrastructure and oversight is essential. This partnership supports our growth plans as we continue building a national advisory presence.”

Ricky Naylor, co-founder of Mortgage Train, added: “We’re proud to partner with Echo Finance, one of the UK’s most respected and trusted mortgage brokerages.

“What makes Echo Finance stand out, especially for new self-employed mortgage advisers, is their combination of industry experience, supportive culture and real opportunity for growth. They’ve been operating since 2012 and have built a strong reputation for integrity, professionalism and client satisfaction.”