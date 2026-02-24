Gatehouse Bank lowers two-year fixed rental rates

Sharia-compliant lender Gatehouse Bank has reduced rates across selected two-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) purchase plans for UK expats and international residents.

This applies to its offering at 80% finance to value (FTV) and up to 75% LTV for customers in need of finance for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs).

Gatehouse Bank will accept applications from individual borrowers and UK-registered special purpose vehicle (SPV) limited companies.

Now, rental rates on two-year BTL products start from 4.15% for UK expats and 4.16% for international residents.

UK expats and international residents buying a home or investment property in England or Wales can also apply for a UK payment account with Algbra as part of the home finance process. This is available directly with the bank’s direct adviser team or intermediaries and gives overseas customers a UK payment account to access finance.

Gemma Donnelly, head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We know how important it is for landlords to find the home finance product that best suits their needs and at the best price.

“Today’s changes reflect our commitment to remaining competitive within the market while upholding a high level of service to those looking to invest in the highly popular UK property market.”