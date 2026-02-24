Just Mortgages’ New Starter Boost programme enjoys successful first year

The self-employed division of brokerage Just Mortgages said the first year of its New Starter Boost initiative was successful, with a good uptake from advisers.

The programme was launched in January last year and designed to help advisers transition to self-employment by supporting them with common challenges experienced in the early stages of business, such as income stability and pipeline generation.

The New Starter Boost initiative welcomed 24 advisers in its first year.

As part of the programme, advisers have pre-qualified appointments booked into their diaries by Just Mortgages’ client servicing team, focusing on confirmed appointments rather than leads. The firm said this enabled advisers to focus on delivering advice and building client relationships immediately.

The average revenue generated from each case following these appointments exceeded £1,500.

The initiative also gives advisers access to an interest-free commission advance scheme to help them manage the longer transaction times seen in the mortgage market and allow them to focus on developing their business plans and servicing clients.

The New Starter Boost programme makes up Just Mortgages’ wider support package for self-employed advisers, which includes mentoring from area directors and support with marketing, compliance, training and business development.

Just Mortgages’ self-employed division has nearly 500 advisers nationwide.

Ben Allkins (pictured), head of mortgages and protection at Just Mortgages, said: “New Starter Boost was created to remove the biggest barriers advisers face when moving into self-employment, which are uncertainty around where business will come from in those initial months and how they’ll pay their bills without a steady pay cheque.

“The success we’ve seen in the first year shows there is strong demand for structured, meaningful support. The fact these are booked appointments rather than leads, combined with the quality of business being written, is giving advisers confidence and momentum from the start.”

He added: “We’re really pleased with how the initiative has performed and, with strong interest in the division continuing, we’re hopeful even more advisers will benefit from the programme in 2026.”

Earlier this month, the firm found that most self-employed adviser recruits have been added to principal firms.