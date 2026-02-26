Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries makes criteria enhancements in resi range

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries makes criteria enhancements in resi range
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 26, 2026
Updated:
February 26, 2026
Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries has extended its mortgage term and upped its maximum loan-to-income (LTI) limit for standard residential deals and loan-to-value (LTV) limits for new build.

The changes will come into effect on 26 February.

Changes include extending the maximum mortgage term to 40 years across its standard product range.

The lender is also upping the maximum LTI in its standard range to five times income for single applicants with a minimum income of £40,000.

For joint borrowers, a combined income of £50,000 is needed to secure the maximum LTI limit of five times income. Applicants with an income below this threshold can continue to access 4.49 times income.

The LTV has been increased from 85% to 90% for residential new-build houses and from 80% to 85% for residential new-build apartments.

Sponsored

The changing role of the Bank of Mum and Dad

Sponsored by Aldermore

Bank of Ireland’s interest-only lending will be available up to 60% LTV on standard lending products.

The change should give “greater choice for homebuyers, movers and remortgagors” and shows its “continued commitment to supporting brokers and their clients to achieve their home buying and ownership ambitions”.

Rhys Powell, interim head of distribution at Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries, said: “We are pleased to offer this series of enhancements across our mortgage product range, which are designed to help make it easier for intermediaries to help their clients with their home buying ambitions.

“Whether that’s getting a first step on the property ladder, upsizing or moving to their ideal home, we’re proud to deliver solutions that meet their needs.”

Earlier this year, Bank of Ireland increased the maximum LTI to six times income across its Bespoke mortgage range.

Related
View All

News

Property transactions slip 5% month-on-month in January – HMRC

Property transactions slip 5% month-on-month in January – HMRC

February 27, 2026

News

Over £900m in estate agency commission and stamp duty lost in property transaction fall-throughs

Over £900m in estate agency commission and stamp duty lost in property transaction fall-throughs

News

Spring Statement may be ‘low-key’ on policy but can instil confidence – analysis

Spring Statement may be ‘low-key’ on policy but can instil confidence – analysis

News

Later life lending loan advances hit £6.8bn in Q4

Later life lending loan advances hit £6.8bn in Q4

View All
Tags:
Bank of Ireland
criteria
interest-only
loan to value
loan-to-income
maximum mortgage term