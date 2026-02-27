Spring Statement may be ‘low-key’ on policy but can instil confidence – analysis

No major policy changes are expected at the Spring Statement, but the Chancellor will have the opportunity to invoke stability and confidence in the economy.

The Spring Statement will take place on Tuesday 3 March, and the government announcement said it was expected that Chancellor Rachel Reeves would not make any major policy announcements, as she has reserved those for once per year at the Budget.

Confidence-inducing stability

John Wyn-Evans, head of market analysis at Rathbones, said: “A low‑key Spring Statement may be the most market‑friendly outcome.”

He said the UK’s fiscal position was stable but “far from comfortable”, and a lot would depend on whether the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR’s) forecast showed debt falling as a share of GDP in the medium term.

Wyn-Evans added: “That credibility will also depend on the size and durability of the Chancellor’s remaining fiscal headroom once the OBR updates its assumptions. Recent strength in tax receipts has been welcome, but much of it reflects one‑off or timing‑related factors rather than a clear structural improvement, leaving the public finances exposed if growth or revenues disappoint.

“Growth, meanwhile, remains modest rather than dynamic. The economy is expanding, but not at a pace that naturally erodes the debt burden quickly.”

Rebecca Williams, financial planning divisional lead at Rathbones, said the statement may “lack the theatrical weight of a full Budget” but could still shape the financial landscape.

“If the statement reinforces expectations of falling inflation and interest rate cuts, mortgage holders could see relief ahead. Savers, however, may need to brace for lower returns if rates begin to ease more decisively,” she added.

Adrian Moloney, group lending distribution director at OSB Group, said it should be viewed as a “temperature check on the economy rather than a trigger for housing policy change”.

He added: “We do not expect significant new interventions for the property market, and the more meaningful impact will be how convincingly the Chancellor reassures markets on inflation, borrowing and fiscal credibility.”

Moloney said what happened in the markets after the Spring Statement would matter most to borrowers, as this could impact mortgage rates, while for brokers, “stability is valuable”.

“When funding markets are calmer, lenders can price and plan with more certainty, which usually means fewer abrupt product changes and a more predictable advice landscape. That makes it easier to guide clients through decisions, especially in the specialist space where circumstances can be more complex,” he added.

More clarity on intended policy

Tom Selby, director of public policy at AJ Bell, noted that while last year’s March announcement saw few headline-grabbing measures, it “set the scene for the package of ISA reforms eventually announced at the Budget” and “made changes to the Making Tax Digital regime affecting landlords and sole traders”.

Selby said the Spring Statement could give the Chancellor the opportunity to “put some meat on the bones” of the new ISA aimed at first-time buyers.

“That would likely see the government provide a blueprint of its plans, probably involving a consultation on the proposed new product and a roadmap for the future of the Lifetime ISA once it is superseded,” he added.