Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/02/2026

Insight into what the acquisitions of Habito and Acre mean for the mortgage market and advice sector was the most read this week.

In the piece, Emma Hollingworth, chief distribution officer at LSL Financial Services, said that rather than be viewed as a threat, it should be seen as a “confirmation of the enduring power of advice”.

Other stories that readers were interested in this week included Stonebridge’s results, which showed it arranged £16.2bn in mortgages last year, Danske Bank appointing Julie-Ann Haines as CEO and forecasts that mortgage lending could slow this year.

