Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/02/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/02/2026
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 27, 2026
Updated:
February 27, 2026
Insight into what the acquisitions of Habito and Acre mean for the mortgage market and advice sector was the most read this week.

In the piece, Emma Hollingworth, chief distribution officer at LSL Financial Services, said that rather than be viewed as a threat, it should be seen as a “confirmation of the enduring power of advice”.

Other stories that readers were interested in this week included Stonebridge’s results, which showed it arranged £16.2bn in mortgages last year, Danske Bank appointing Julie-Ann Haines as CEO and forecasts that mortgage lending could slow this year.

What do you think? Are there any stories that you think brokers should be looking at? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

What do Monzo and ClearScore’s acquisitions of Habito and Acre really mean for the mortgage market and advice? – Hollingworth

Sponsored

The changing role of the Bank of Mum and Dad

Sponsored by Aldermore

NatWest and TSB lower mortgage rates – round-up

Stonebridge arranges record £16.2bn in mortgages in 2025

Paragon launches intermediary relationship team

Danske Bank appoints Haines as CEO to succeed Davies

Mortgage lending growth forecast to see temporary dip

Nottingham BS broadens income sources considered for affordability

Vida Homeloans makes BTL policy enhancements

Time to shake up the protection market to reduce churn – Wilkinson

HSBC UK reports ‘modest growth’ in mortgage market share with £6.4bn lending increase

