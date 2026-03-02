Darlington BS introduces three broker service committments

Darlington Building Society has outlined three service commitments to brokers to “help guarantee confidence in every submission and place... its broker relationships at the heart of growth plans”.

The firm said the three commitments will help “strengthen its partnerships through greater transparency, accountability and consistency”.

The first commitment is that all cases will be supported by a named underwriter from decision in principle to formal offer.

Brokers will be able to speak directly to an underwriter, and underwriters will only request relevant documents and ask questions specific to the borrowers’ circumstances.

The second commitment is around “respecting broker business”. The firm said it will never dual price between brokers and direct channels and will give 24 hours’ notice before withdrawing a product.

As part of this commitment, there will also be regular procuration fee reviews to ensure remuneration is “competitive and far” for new business and product transfers.

Finally, the mutual said it will invest in a better broker experience, so business development managers (BDMs) will always be accessible by phone and email, and broker feedback will continue to “inform service enhancements and criteria updates”.

The application journey will also continue to be refined, leveraging technology to make submissions faster and smoother.

Chris Blewitt, head of intermediaries at Darlington Building Society, said: “We are ambitious about our future, but that growth will only come from deepening the relationships we already value. Brokers are central to our strategy and these service commitments formalise what we stand for.

“At a time when parts of the market are moving towards more automated, direct models, we are ‘doubling down’ on our broker focus.

“That means clear pricing, consistent communication and direct access to decision-makers. We want brokers to know exactly what they can expect from us on every case, and to have confidence we will continue to build our service around their needs this year and well into the future.”

Last month, the mutual appointed Michael Conville as its chief customer officer.