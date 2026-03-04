Mortgage Brain and Primis begin first roll-out of broker tech to members following pilot

Mortgage Brain and Primis have started their first roll-out of upgraded broker technology to Primis members.

The proposition is made up of five integrated propositions, with four immediately available for Primis’ 2,500 members to use. This includes Sourcing Brain, Criteria Brain, Affordability Brain and Submissions Brain.

The fifth proposition, CRM Brain, will be rolled out in tranches over the remainder of the year.

The roll-out comes after a successful first stage pilot last year, which involved a full consultation and testing with end users, as well as the creation of live and on-demand training in the form of user guides and videos that will supply the implementation of the technology.

Primis confirmed last year that it had brought on Mortgage Brain to help deliver the next generation of broker technology.

In a podcast with this publication, Richard Howells, ground managing director at LSL Property Services, said technology would help improve the customer experience and allow the broker to more efficient and focus more time on advice.

He added that the pilot was being done on a tranche-by-tranche basis and that they had “too many people” asking to be on the pilot.

Zahid Bilgrami (pictured), Mortgage Brain’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to be able to bring our next generation solution to Primis members. Primis has played an integral role in the development and design of Mortgage Brain’s technology, working in close partnership across testing, feedback and future roadmap developments to ensure it closely meets the real-world needs of brokers and their businesses.”

Howells said: “We have been investing heavily in broker technology to deliver a best-in-class system for our members. That is something they have asked for, and working in partnership with Mortgage Brain, we have taken those requests seriously and delivered.

“This latest milestone – that sees the roll-out of the technology begin – demonstrates what can be achieved through genuine partnership and by working collaboratively with Mortgage Brain. The roll-out of these four core modules is a significant step forward, and the phased onboarding of CRM Brain ensures firms are fully supported and set up for long-term success.”