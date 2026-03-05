Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Mortgage Magic brings out back-office platform

Mortgage Magic brings out back-office platform
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
March 5, 2026
Updated:
March 5, 2026
Mortgage Magic has brought out the latest version of its back-office platform, Prometheus, which unifies CRM, mortgage sourcing and case management in one system.

The firm said brokers often have “fragmented technology stacks”, so they will use one system to record client details, another for sourcing and a third to manage application and compliance tasks.

This means brokers have to rekey client data in several systems, which can lead to errors, compliance gaps and wasted time.

As Prometheus combines all the essential broker tools into one platform, client data is entered once at the initial fact find stage.

From there, it is fed into the artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted sourcing engine, which then goes straight to compliance and case management workflow.

This means that there is a unified CRM and fact find, native product sourcing and end-to-end case management.

Sponsored

Click here to view our Sponsored Content Hub

Tanjir Sugar, CEO of Mortgage Magic, said: “Brokers are highly skilled financial advisers, yet the industry’s fragmented technology forces them to act like data-entry clerks.

“With Prometheus, we are breaking down the silos. There is absolutely no reason a broker should have to export a CSV from their CRM just to run a sourcing check. We have built a platform where the CRM, the sourcing engine, and the case manager talk to each other perfectly in real-time. Enter the data once, and let the system do the heavy lifting.”

Last month, the firm unveiled a lower-cost subscription plan for smaller broker firms.

Related
View All

News

Over three quarters of brokers report rise in non-UK resident enquiries

Exclusive: Mortgage broker firms up by 40% since 2016 with multi-adviser firms leading the charge

News

OMS and Monument Technology partner to enhance Ecology BS’ originations

OMS and Monument Technology partner to enhance Ecology BS’ originations

News

Existing homeowners looking for ‘lower risk’ loans and payment stability, Moneyfacts says

Existing homeowners looking for ‘lower-risk’ loans and payment stability, Moneyfacts says

News

Lenders reprice mortgages amid conflict uncertainty

Lenders reprice mortgages amid conflict uncertainty

View All
Tags:
Broker
case management
CRM
Mortgage Magic
sourcing

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/