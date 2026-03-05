Mortgage Magic brings out back-office platform

Mortgage Magic has brought out the latest version of its back-office platform, Prometheus, which unifies CRM, mortgage sourcing and case management in one system.

The firm said brokers often have “fragmented technology stacks”, so they will use one system to record client details, another for sourcing and a third to manage application and compliance tasks.

This means brokers have to rekey client data in several systems, which can lead to errors, compliance gaps and wasted time.

As Prometheus combines all the essential broker tools into one platform, client data is entered once at the initial fact find stage.

From there, it is fed into the artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted sourcing engine, which then goes straight to compliance and case management workflow.

This means that there is a unified CRM and fact find, native product sourcing and end-to-end case management.

Sponsored Click here to view our Sponsored Content Hub

Tanjir Sugar, CEO of Mortgage Magic, said: “Brokers are highly skilled financial advisers, yet the industry’s fragmented technology forces them to act like data-entry clerks.

“With Prometheus, we are breaking down the silos. There is absolutely no reason a broker should have to export a CSV from their CRM just to run a sourcing check. We have built a platform where the CRM, the sourcing engine, and the case manager talk to each other perfectly in real-time. Enter the data once, and let the system do the heavy lifting.”

Last month, the firm unveiled a lower-cost subscription plan for smaller broker firms.