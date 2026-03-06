Skipton BS launches economic abuse support hub to mark International Women's Day

Skipton Building Society has launched a new online economic abuse support hub to mark International Women's Day.

The launch builds on Skipton Building Society’s three-year partnership with Refuge, where it supports the charity with funding, awareness campaigns and member support.

Skipton Building Society’s hub outlines guidance for those concerned they may be experiencing domestic abuse, including economic abuse, detailing warning signs, the steps people can take to protect themselves and details of specialist support.

The mutual is also growing its internal training programme, so teams can offer confidential, compassionate support to members impacted by financial control and coercion.

The firm is also working with external partners to grow the support for members.

Charlotte Harrison (pictured), CEO of homes at Skipton Building Society, said: “For International Women’s Day, we’re proud to stand alongside Refuge, a charity whose work has never been more vital. At Skipton, our purpose has always been to help people into homes. But a home must be more than a roof over your head; it should be a place of safety.

Sponsored Click here to view our Sponsored Content Hub

“That’s why we’re committed to supporting Refuge and the life-changing services they provide for women and their children escaping domestic abuse. Everyone deserves a home where they feel protected, valued, and able to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope.”

Jasvinder Gakhal, CEO of money at Skipton Building Society, added: “We know that home isn’t truly secure without financial independence and safety. Sadly, many people experiencing domestic abuse are affected by financial control and that can make it even harder for them to seek help or rebuild their lives. That’s why we’re working closely with Refuge to support our members who may be facing economic abuse.

“We’ve created a dedicated online hub with clear guidance and now our colleagues are trained to offer confidential, compassionate support. If someone needs help, they can reach out and know they won’t have to navigate it alone. Supporting Refuge is part of our commitment to protecting our members’ financial wellbeing when it matters most.”

Paula Robinson, head of corporate partnerships at Refuge, said: “Thanks to Skipton Building Society’s support, we have been able to help even more survivors of economic abuse. In partnership, our goal is to ensure that all women who turn to Refuge are empowered to regain control of their finances by increasing access to information and support, tackling financial exclusion, and equipping survivors with the confidence and skills needed to manage their finances.”