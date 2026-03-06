The Right Mortgage & Protection Network marks International Women’s Day 2026

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network (TRM) marked International Women’s Day by speaking at an event to celebrate progress made in the sector and reinforce its commitment to gender equality.

To mark the initiative, Nicola Ventrella, operations director at TRM, will speak at Legal & General’s 2026 International Women’s Day event entitled ‘Together We Rise – Celebrating Women & Male Allies’, and will be joined at the event by TRM’s managing director, Ben Allen, as an ally.

Senior leaders from across the mortgage and financial services sectors will be in attendance to discuss progress, representation and the role of allyship in driving change.

Ventrella will take part in a panel on the topic ‘Beyond the Room: Stories of Progress and the Actions We Accelerated’, to speak about practical steps to encourage inclusion.

The full-day meeting agenda also features an ‘I Am Remarkable’ workshop on challenging bias and building confidence in self-promotion, and a panel debate, ‘Stronger Together: Building a Culture of Allyship’, focused on the role male allies play in supporting equity across the workplace.

TRM said it wanted to lead by example by supporting gender equality within the business with an equal workforce and board split, and no gender pay gap. The network will also launch its own women’s event for female appointed representative (AR) business owners and will be announcing details soon.

Ventrella (pictured) said: “International Women’s Day is both a celebration and a call to action. While progress has been made, continued collaboration is essential to ensure lasting change. At TRM, we’re committed to leading by example, with equal representation across our workforce and board and no gender pay gap.

“Events like ‘Together We Rise’ play an important role in deepening allyship and accelerating positive change across our sector and I’m honoured to be taking part. At TRM, we’re excited to continue the momentum that can be generated by such events, with the launch of our own later this year.”