Twenty7tec launches product monitoring upgrade to platform

Twenty7tec has launched ADAPT, a premium upgrade of its RESEARCH platform, to help advisers stay ahead of product withdrawals, rate changes and criteria shifts.

The upgrade will constantly track advisers’ recommended products from the point of sourcing through to submission, which will minimise sudden market changes’ impact on customers.

It will issue automatic alerts when a selected product is impacted.

The tool allows active case monitoring with up to 12 months of rolling coverage, with daily digests that highlight rate, fee and criteria changes.

Alerts are documented, which gives a clear audit trail and shows ongoing suitability monitoring and strengthens compliance processes.

The tool will save time, reduce risk and give advisers greater confidence, Twenty7tec said.

ADAPT will be available to RESEARCH users from 6 March, with activation available through an account manager.

Nathan Reilly, chief customer officer at Twenty7tec, said: “Advisers are operating in a market where product withdrawals and pricing changes can happen at any point in the advice journey. ADAPT is about giving them confidence and control in that environment.

“By proactively monitoring recommended products and flagging changes in real time, we’re helping advisers protect their pipeline, reduce unnecessary rework and deliver a smoother experience for their clients. It protects advisers against volatility while saving valuable time, which is exactly what advisers need in a fast-moving market.”

Last month, mortgage adviser CRM JammJar integrated with the firm’s RESEARCH platform.