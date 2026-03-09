Advise Wise launches referral hub

Later life sourcing platform Advise Wise has launched a referral hub, which brings together ancillary specialists to support advisers when customers need services outside of financial advice.

The referral hub offers advisers “trustworthy partners” that they can signpost their clients to for services outside of financial advice.

The hub initially has an estate planning firm, Later Life Estate Planning, which can offer specialist lasting power of attorney expertise and assistance in creating holistic retirement planning.

Advisers can earn a fee every time they refer their clients to Later Life Estate Planning for an LPA.

The referral hub also offers discounted memberships for both the Equity Release Council and the Society of Later Life Advisers. This aims to help new entrants to the market with “cross-industry support” and those looking to add later life lending to their repertoire.

Advise Wise said it will continue to add more partners to the hub going forward, and interested parties are encouraged to get in touch.

Daniel Edmondson, Advise Wise’s senior strategic partnerships manager, said: “In later life lending, clients often need support that goes beyond the mortgage itself, whether that is legal guidance, care planning, financial advice, or wider later life services. The Referral Hub aims to make that part of the advice journey simpler and more consistent by bringing trusted partners into one place and helping advisers support stronger customer outcomes while also building clearer referral pathways.

“Our focus has always been on supporting advisers with tools that reflect the reality of advice, and the Referral Hub is another practical step towards helping advisers do the right thing for their clients, both now and as their needs change over time.”

Sam Wickham, founder and CEO of Later Life Estate Planning, said: “Later life advice is evolving. The FCA has been clear through Consumer Duty and its wider guidance that good outcomes come from advisers considering a client’s full circumstances, not just the financial product in front of them. That is one of the reasons I established Later Life Estate Planning – to ensure clients have access to the legal protections, such as lasting powers of attorney, that sit alongside financial advice and protect families in the future.

“The Advise Wise Referral Hub is a positive step in making it easier for advisers to connect clients with trusted specialists and deliver more holistic support when it’s needed.”

In December, Advise Wise added a Cost of Borrowing Calculator to its suite of resources for advisers.